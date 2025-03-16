Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $24.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $66.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

