Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 10.79% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,262,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average is $228.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

