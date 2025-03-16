Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5,196.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $142,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $202.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $229.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.64.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.