Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 33,587 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 2.96% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $160,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

