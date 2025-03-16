Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

ERLFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,290. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

