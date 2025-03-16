Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Entero Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

ENTO opened at $0.48 on Friday. Entero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Entero Therapeutics

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

