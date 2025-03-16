EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.81 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.60 ($0.16). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,814,027 shares traded.

EnQuest Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. The company has a market cap of £288.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.80.

About EnQuest

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

