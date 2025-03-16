Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 13th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Intuitive Surgical, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Shell are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the production and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and increasingly, renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. These stocks tend to be sensitive to fluctuations in commodity prices, geopolitical developments, and regulatory changes, making them both a potential source of significant returns and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.71. 74,648,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,624,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $758.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.03. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.65. 13,108,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,415,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $896.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.45. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.23. 7,317,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,954,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $469.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $19.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.29. 1,651,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,278. The company has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $569.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.60. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,566. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE COP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,530. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,747,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,622. The company has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

