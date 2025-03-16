Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Enablence Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$27.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

