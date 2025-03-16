Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

ELV stock opened at $421.72 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

