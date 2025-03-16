Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,300 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 2,014,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.2 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 31,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

