Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $810,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 184.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQQQ opened at $39.81 on Friday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

