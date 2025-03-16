Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 655 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after buying an additional 728,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,574,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

