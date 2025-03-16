Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 39,341 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,341 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $91.21 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

