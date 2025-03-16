Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 11,538 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 130,419 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPBO stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.