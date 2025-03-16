Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after buying an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,060,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

