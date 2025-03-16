Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,511 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BINC stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $53.57.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.