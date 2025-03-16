Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

EEM stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

