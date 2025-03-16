Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.14 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

