Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISPY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,268,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,903,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 172,752 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,330,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,020,000.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
ISPY opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.
