Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISPY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,268,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,903,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 172,752 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,330,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,020,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

ISPY opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.