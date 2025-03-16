Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 105,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,413,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,970,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.