Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,495 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

