eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,427 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

