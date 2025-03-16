Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Eaton by 83.2% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

NYSE ETN opened at $294.53 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

