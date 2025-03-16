Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $453,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

