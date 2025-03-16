Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 73806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Dundee Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$181.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

