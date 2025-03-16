DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DouYu International by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in DouYu International by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 680,659 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of DOYU stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 656,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.00. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

DouYu International Increases Dividend

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.87. The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $9.94 dividend. This is a positive change from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

