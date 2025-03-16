dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Price Performance
Shares of DRRKF opened at $689.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $701.34 and its 200-day moving average is $701.48. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $491.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00.
About dormakaba
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than dormakaba
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.