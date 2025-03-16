Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.