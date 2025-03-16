Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,084,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DLB opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $963,351.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,957.76. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,755.06. The trade was a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,459 shares of company stock worth $6,464,675. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

