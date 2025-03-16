Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 72,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,331% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
