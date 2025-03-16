Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $380,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $159.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.