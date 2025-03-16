Diversified Enterprises LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Diversified Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 59,919 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,622,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after buying an additional 220,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

