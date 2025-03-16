Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 478,600 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,833,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 5.1 %

NVDD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 13,361,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

