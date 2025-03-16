Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

