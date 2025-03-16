Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,633 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

