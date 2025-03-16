DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 123,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHX

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.16 and a beta of 1.08. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.32.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DHI Group news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,614.48. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in DHI Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,450,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 280,699 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 587,376 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.