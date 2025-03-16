DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $13.09. DENSO shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 94,889 shares changing hands.

DENSO Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

