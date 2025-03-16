Decisive Dividend (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 10,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 2,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.