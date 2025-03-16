Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $114,220,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2,833.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,143 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $41,981,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $23,906,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.88.

BLD stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.01. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $288.31 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

