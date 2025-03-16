Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,308 shares of company stock worth $8,296,166. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

