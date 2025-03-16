Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $21.70. 18,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

