CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CXApp by 59,992.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CXApp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CXApp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CXApp by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CXAI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CXApp has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

