CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,086.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMF opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $111.95.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.