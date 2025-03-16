CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,086.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMF opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $111.95.
