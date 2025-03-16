CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $349.23 and last traded at $347.75. 1,137,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,028,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Baird R W downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.31.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at $104,115,237.54. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

