CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17,100.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.94 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

