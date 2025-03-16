Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,168 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 0.8% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.82% of Roper Technologies worth $456,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $569.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.