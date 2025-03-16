Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 726,229 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,229 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $147,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

