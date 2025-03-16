Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,852 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $131,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

LMT stock opened at $467.07 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

