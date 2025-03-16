Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,224.80. This represents a 60.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,294 shares of company stock worth $9,383,685. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

